TechREG® Chronicle – Foreign Direct Investments

Dear Readers,

This Chronicle explores the rapidly evolving intersection of foreign direct investment and technology, a space where traditional assumptions about openness, control, and market integration are being fundamentally reworked. Across the contributions, a common theme emerges: investment in advanced technologies is no longer treated as a neutral economic activity, but as a strategic vector through which states seek to shape security, industrial capacity, and long-term technologic

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