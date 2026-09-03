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TechREG® Chronicle – Tokenization

BY | September 3, 2026

Dear Readers,   This edition of the TechREG Chronicle turns to tokenization — the linking of real-world value to instruments that live on distributed ledgers. A year after the GENIUS...

Dear Readers,

 

This edition of the TechREG Chronicle turns to tokenization — the linking of real-world value to instruments that live on distributed ledgers. A year after the GENIUS Act gave the United States its first federal stablecoin framework, and with MiCA already being reopened for revision in Europe, the central question has shifted from whether tokenized products will be regulated to how the law should respond when economic substance and legal form come apart. Each of this editi

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