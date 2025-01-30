A PYMNTS Company

The AI Agent Revolution in Crypto: Looming Risks and Regulatory Opportunities

BY | January 30, 2025

The convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies promises a new era of financial innovation, accelerated by the expected proliferation of “AI agents” in 2025.  These autonomous agents, capable of…

The convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies promises a new era of financial innovation, accelerated by the expected proliferation of “AI agents” in 2025.  These autonomous agents, capable of executing complex financial transactions without human supervision, are rapidly gaining traction on centralized cryptocurrency platforms and in decentralized finance (DeFi).  While AI agents could enable increasingly powerful automation and unlock significant efficiencies, th

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Italy Blocks Chinese AI Model DeepSeek Over Data Privacy Concerns
Burner Account Mystery Adds Intrigue to NASL’s Case Against US Soccer
Brazil Poised to Update Antitrust Merger Reporting Thresholds
Uber and Lyft Face FTC Probe Over Alleged Collusion in NYC Pay Deal