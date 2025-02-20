A PYMNTS Company

The Changing Landscape of Supply Chains and Implications for Antitrust

BY | February 20, 2025

Supply chains form the backbone of value creation and are crucial for economic prosperity. Over the years, supply chains have become increasingly long, intricate, complex, global, intertwined and less transparent.…

Supply chains form the backbone of value creation and are crucial for economic prosperity. Over the years, supply chains have become increasingly long, intricate, complex, global, intertwined and less transparent. As, in a supply chain context, antitrust primarily implies restricting competitors’ access to supply (or inputs) at higher tiers or limiting access to markets at lower tiers of the chain, longer and more opaque chains may make enforcement more challenging. In this article, I provide

