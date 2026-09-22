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The Department of War’s M&A Review Guidance: What Companies in the Defense Industry Need to Know

BY and | September 22, 2026

In February 2026, the Department of War (“DoW”) issued guidance implementing Section 857 of the FY2024 NDAA and elevating the DoW's historically ad hoc role in defense-related M&A review to...

In February 2026, the Department of War (“DoW”) issued guidance implementing Section 857 of the FY2024 NDAA and elevating the DoW’s historically ad hoc role in defense-related M&A review to a mandatory, though nebulous, notification requirement on the transaction parties. Section 857 addressed the perceived inadequate participation of DoW in the review of defense-related M&A transactions, which amounted to only about 10% of those transactions annually. A 2023 GAO report noted t

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