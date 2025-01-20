The Economics of Benefit Management in Prescription-Drug Markets

On behalf of drug plans, pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”) coordinate patient prescription utilization, process claims, and negotiate plan savings from other actors in the healthcare supply chain. Their contracts with manufacturers and retailers tying discounts to utilization create significant economic value and expand access in the prescription-drug market. By delivering patient-groups to providers, the contracts the create competition where otherwise little would exist. Providers, in t

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...