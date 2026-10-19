The European Commission’s 2026 DMG: A Significant Impediment to Effective Certainty

The European Commission’s 2026 Draft Merger Guidelines (“DMG”) are the most significant overhaul of EU merger control in over two decades. They combine the consolidation of more than twenty years of Commission cases and EU case law with political messaging on competitiveness, resilience, and scale. This article argues that the result, albeit the best possible that the DG Competition services could achieve in the limited time available, significantly impedes effective legal ce

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