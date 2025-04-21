The Experience of the Spanish Competition Authority In Analyzing Digital Mergers

This article delves into the experience of the Spanish Competition Authority on digital mergers control. It begins by providing an overview of the Spanish competition framework and in particular its market share threshold, which has proven to be highly effective to capture digital mergers and detecting the problematic ones. Then, by reviewing some recent examples, the article examines how two fundamental pillars of merger control assessment, market definition and theories of harm, have been appl

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...