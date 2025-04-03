A PYMNTS Company

The Fair Competition Review and the Unified National Market in China

BY and | April 3, 2025

The “Fair Competition Review Regulation” was issued in 2024, which is a significant sign of the “fundamental status of competition policy” provided by Article 4 of Chinese Anti-Monopoly Law. This paper introduces the background and content of the “Fair Competition Review Regulation,” discusses the improvement of the regulations for the self-review system, the coordination mechanism of the fair competition review system in the context of a unified national market and the impact of fai

