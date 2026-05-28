The Geopolitical Rewiring of Antitrust

For decades, U.S. antitrust was a quiet technocratic discipline, often considered a siloed and apolitical exercise in protecting consumer welfare. The rise of artificial intelligence and the return of Great Power Competition are increasingly challenging this silo. As governments race to secure sovereignty over critical AI inputs — e.g. chips, data centers, foundation models, and energy — antitrust is increasingly being pulled into a broader project of national competitiveness. This article a

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