The U.S. antitrust agencies have long said that sharing pay data through an intermediary is no defense. Since 2023, they have withdrawn every condition they once gave for when such an exchange is lawful, and the 2025 Guidelines put nothing in their place. This article argues that the law is settled for only one of the three parties to such an exchange. It clearly reaches firms that contribute their own data. Firms that only receive the data can be reached only by proof that they followed the res

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