The Next Five Years of Computational Antitrust

In five years, computational antitrust has gone from a proposition to a field. More than eighty agencies now use computational tools, a literature has formed around them, a scattered set of researchers and enforcers has come to recognize itself as one. The next five years will decide what kind of field it becomes.

By Thibault Schrepel[1]

Computational antitrust has stopped being a proposition to defend. It is now a field to reckon with. More than eighty antitrust agencies across six cont

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