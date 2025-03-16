The Rising Importance of Video Codec SEPs in a Data-Driven World

This paper examines the growing significance of Standard Essential Patents (“SEPs”) for video codecs in an increasingly data-driven world. From enabling the low data rate dancing postage stamp on a computer screen to today’s UHD 4k streaming video, the video codec has been the unsung hero of digitization. As video streaming, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and the Internet of Things (“IoT”) converge, the demand for efficient video compression escalates, highlighting the importa

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...