Three Strikes Against Political Antitrust

In recent years, there have been numerous calls to expand antitrust law beyond the sphere of economics and use it to address the democratic harms that flow from economic concentration and inequality. We agree that concentration and inequality may have adverse consequences for democratic governance, but we offer three reasons to be cautious about using antitrust law as a remedy. First, the nature of democratic harms and their relation to market concentration is not well understood. The most direc

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...