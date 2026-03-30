U.S. Industrial Policy Needs to Focus on Market Formation

For the last decade, both the Biden and Trump administrations have adopted industrial policies to seed and shape strategically important parts of the energy sector. While there are different motivators of intervention between administrations, each also used different tools to shape commercial outcomes. It is clear from these recent industrial strategies that building and strengthening domestic markets requires greater emphasis on demand-side policies, defined as policies that are at least as att

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