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U.S. & UK Tech Policy and Economic Growth

BY | March 30, 2026

In this article we outline below where we are, where we have come from, and where we may be going in digital markets. The following discusses the role that government...

In this article we outline below where we are, where we have come from, and where we may be going in digital markets. The following discusses the role that government can play in stimulating growth and the contrast between the approaches toward the same issues in the U.S., EU, and UK.

By Tim Cowen[1]

 

In this article, we outline below where we are, where we have come from, and where we may be going in digital markets. The following discusses the role that government can play in stimulatin

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