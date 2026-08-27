Understanding the Fragility of Economic Concentration Through the Principles of Ecology

In these times of uncertainty, the states have stepped into a more meaningful role in competition policy in the United States. But effective competition policy would best aim to build resilient economies proactively while also addressing individual violations of antitrust law. I contend that we consider broadening our horizons to other disciplines that study the structure and resilience of complex systems. Ecology and the principles of ecological health may be instructive. A broader lens will al

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