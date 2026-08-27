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What the Live Nation Jury Instructions Tell Us About California’s Unfair Competition Law

BY , , , and | August 27, 2026

This article examines an overlooked aspect of the Live Nation trial: Judge Subramanian's instructions to the jury on California's Unfair Competition Law. Because UCL claims are ordinarily tried to the...

This article examines an overlooked aspect of the Live Nation trial: Judge Subramanian’s instructions to the jury on California’s Unfair Competition Law. Because UCL claims are ordinarily tried to the bench in state court, the instructions offer a rare window into the statute’s elements and mechanics. The authors draw out four lessons for businesses and practitioners: the limited role of traditional antitrust analysis (including the absence of any market definition requirement)

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