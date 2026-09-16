When Innovation Competition Has No Product Yet: Making General Innovation Competition Operational

This article examines the European Commission’s Draft Merger Guidelines, published for consultation on 30 April 2026, and their extension of merger control from specific innovation competition — rivalry around identifiable products or R&D projects — to general innovation competition among firms whose capabilities may yield products that cannot yet be identified. The author isolates two prior questions on which the new theory of harm depends: what it seeks to protect (the distribution o

THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 18.97.14.80 Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

...