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When Innovation Competition Has No Product Yet: Making General Innovation Competition Operational

BY | September 16, 2026

This article examines the European Commission’s Draft Merger Guidelines, published for consultation on 30 April 2026, and their extension of merger control from specific innovation competition — rivalry around identifiable...

This article examines the European Commission’s Draft Merger Guidelines, published for consultation on 30 April 2026, and their extension of merger control from specific innovation competition — rivalry around identifiable products or R&D projects — to general innovation competition among firms whose capabilities may yield products that cannot yet be identified. The author isolates two prior questions on which the new theory of harm depends: what it seeks to protect (the distribution o

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