When Politics Meets Merger Control: 10 Transatlantic Takeaways

Unusually, new administrations and governments in the U.S., EU, and UK came into office within a few months of each other at the end of 2024 and start of 2025. Since then, politics has met merger control under all three regimes not just in individual cases but woven into their merger policies and enforcement. The relationship between politics and merger control is not new. It can be traced back to the adoption of the foundational antitrust/competition legislation in all three jurisdictions. Today

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