A PYMNTS Company

When Politics Meets Merger Control: 10 Transatlantic Takeaways

BY | August 24, 2026

Unusually, new administrations and governments in the U.S., EU, and UK came into office within a few months of each other at the end of 2024 and start of 2025....

Unusually, new administrations and governments in the U.S., EU, and UK came into office within a few months of each other at the end of 2024 and start of 2025. Since then, politics has met merger control under all three regimes not just in individual cases but woven into their merger policies and enforcement. The relationship between politics and merger control is not new. It can be traced back to the adoption of the foundational antitrust/competition legislation in all three jurisdictions. Today

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 18.97.14.80

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Kimberly-Clark Seeks EU Antitrust Approval for Kenvue Takeover
UK Competition Watchdog Opens Formal Review of Brink’s $6.6 Billion NCR Atleos Acquisition
Trump Weighs Beef Deregulation Amid Meatpacking Antitrust Scrutiny
Meta Reaches $16.68 Billion Deal With US States Over Social-Media Risks