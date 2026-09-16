This article turns to a detection problem that computational methods are unusually well placed to solve. Where seller-side algorithmic collusion leaves public price signals that agencies can audit, AI agents bargaining with one another on behalf of their principals — over a single remaining airline seat, say — can converge on cartel-like outcomes through private, unrecorded, and possibly non-human-legible exchanges, leaving no trace on which traditional enforcement can build. The author prop

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