Worldwide Consumer Protection Challenges in Tokenized Markets

Tokenized products increasingly present the economic indicia of an investment in a legal form that may sit outside the traditional securities perimeter. This article examines the gap between what a tokenized product appears to be and how it is legally classified. The article explores the limits of the traditional functionality test and disclosure regime for determining whether securities laws apply to tokenized productions. The article also reviews recent regulatory experimentation and tradeoffs

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