A PYMNTS Company

A Comparative Analysis of Japan’s Smartphone Focused Ex Ante Regulation and the DMA

BY and | March 24, 2025

This article provides a comparative analysis of Japan’s new law of the Smartphone Software Competition Promotion Act (Smartphone Act or the “SSCPA”) and the European DMA. The authors argue that…

This article provides a comparative analysis of Japan’s new law of the Smartphone Software Competition Promotion Act (Smartphone Act or the “SSCPA”) and the European DMA. The authors argue that while the SSCPA may appear to be a condensed version of the DMA, it is in fact a tailored and evidence-based approach designed to address Japan’s unique digital market challenges. The article outlines key distinctions, including the new Japanese law’s narrowly focused scope, its simplified desig

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
O’Melveny Expands M&A Team with Veteran Tech Deal-Maker
Italian Competition Authority Probes Alleged Antitrust Violations in Rail Sector
BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street Seek Dismissal of Texas Antitrust Suit
Live Nation Denies Wrongdoing but Agrees to $20M Shareholder Settlement