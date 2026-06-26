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A Growing Challenge – Multi-Jurisdictional Merger Remedy Coordination

BY and | June 26, 2026

Securing global merger clearance has become markedly more complex as the number of jurisdictions with active merger control regimes has surged over the years and as competition authorities increasingly take...

Securing global merger clearance has become markedly more complex as the number of jurisdictions with active merger control regimes has surged over the years and as competition authorities increasingly take different paths in their substantive assessments and remedial preferences. This article examines why remedies in cross-border transactions diverge across jurisdictions, illustrates these dynamics through two recent case studies — Microsoft/Activision Blizzard and Korean Air/Asiana Airlines

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