EU Antitrust Regulators Clear Atlas-KPS Battery Deal

European Union regulators approved a battery joint venture between U.S. investment firms Atlas Holdings and KPS Capital Partners, concluding that the transaction poses little threat to competition in the bloc.

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The European Commission cleared the creation of the venture under the EU Merger Regulation, according to The Brussels Times, which reported the decision on Aug. 12. The transaction centers primarily on battery and accumulator manufacturing and the recovery of materials used in energy-storage products.

The approval removes an EU antitrust hurdle for the venture at a time when batteries and their supply chains have taken on increasing importance for energy storage and industrial investment.

According to The Brussels Times report, the Commission determined that the venture would have only negligible operations within the European Economic Area. Regulators also found that the companies would hold a limited combined market position following the transaction, leading the Commission to conclude that the deal wouldn’t create competition concerns.

The Commission examined the transaction using its simplified merger-review procedure, which is generally used for combinations that regulators don’t expect to present significant competition issues. The Brussels Times said the matter is listed in the Commission’s public competition register as case M.12530.

Atlas Holdings, formally Atlas FRM LLC, and KPS Capital Partners are both U.S. firms, according to The Brussels Times. The publication did not disclose financial terms for the joint venture in its report.

The decision reflects a relatively straightforward outcome for the companies: EU regulators found that the venture’s limited footprint in the region left little basis for concern that the combination would materially weaken competition.

Source: The Brussels Times