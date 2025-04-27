A PYMNTS Company

A Progress Report on the More Drastic Remedies for Dealing With Dominant Digital Platforms in the EU and the USA

BY and | April 27, 2025

We identify the use to which two drastic potential remedies against dominant digital platforms (breakup and the mandatory sharing of assets) are put in the European Union and the USA,…

We identify the use to which two drastic potential remedies against dominant digital platforms (breakup and the mandatory sharing of assets) are put in the European Union and the USA, when the goals are (i) to police the market in which the platform operates and (ii) to prevent the platform from leveraging its market power into adjoining markets. We focus in particular on the future role of the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

By Martin Cave & Tony Shortall [1]

 

I. Introduction

In recent

