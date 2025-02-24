A PYMNTS Company

A Tale of Two Stakeholder Groups in Regulating Healthcare AI

BY | February 24, 2025

Public and private spending on healthcare in the U.S. is substantial, yet the industry is lagging in adopting artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology that is known to lower costs and enhance…

Public and private spending on healthcare in the U.S. is substantial, yet the industry is lagging in adopting artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology that is known to lower costs and enhance efficiency. This article surveys AI applications for two groups in the healthcare industry: healthcare providers (e.g. hospitals and physicians) and health insurers (e.g. private insurance payers). For each group, we describe the expected benefits of AI tools, features of AI tools that have raised anti

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
UK’s Tesco Sues Norwegian Salmon Producers Over Alleged Price Fixing
Law Firm Withdraws Bid to Block Challenges to Blue Cross Blue Shield Settlement
EU’s Digital Markets Act Under Fire from US Lawmakers
Elizabeth Warren Urges DOJ to Scrutinize Disney-Fubo Deal Over Antitrust Concerns