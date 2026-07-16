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AI Agents and Collusion: The Two Faces of Agentic AI

BY | July 16, 2026

The digital economy is becoming increasingly automated. Moving beyond traditional machine-learning systems, companies are rapidly adopting AI agents and agentic AI systems capable of autonomously performing complex tasks and streamlining...

The digital economy is becoming increasingly automated. Moving beyond traditional machine-learning systems, companies are rapidly adopting AI agents and agentic AI systems capable of autonomously performing complex tasks and streamlining decision-making processes. These technologies promise significant gains in efficiency and consumer welfare. At the same time, a growing body of economic literature suggests that AI agents can learn increasingly sophisticated forms of coordination capable of prod

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