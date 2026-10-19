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Analysis of Dynamic Trade-Offs Under the New Guidelines: Would Cases Like Amazon/Irobot Turn Out Differently?

BY , , and | October 19, 2026

The EC’s new guidelines bring a greater emphasis on dynamic theories of harm along with a greater openness to efficiencies. This implies a greater volume of cases will involve trading...

The EC’s new guidelines bring a greater emphasis on dynamic theories of harm along with a greater openness to efficiencies. This implies a greater volume of cases will involve trading off “asymmetric” effects occurring on different time frames with different levels of certainty. The contribution of this paper is to put forward a structured framework for balancing these trade-offs based on merger simulation. We then use the Amazon/iRobot merger as a case study to consider whether the new gui

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