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“Anti-Monopoly” Antitrust Enforcement: Lessons Learned from the Biden Administration

BY | August 24, 2026

In this paper, Diana L. Moss reflects on the legacy of the Biden Administration's "Anti-Monopoly" agenda and its implications for the future of U.S. antitrust enforcement. While recognizing the movement's...

In this paper, Diana L. Moss reflects on the legacy of the Biden Administration’s “Anti-Monopoly” agenda and its implications for the future of U.S. antitrust enforcement. While recognizing the movement’s ambition to challenge concentrated economic power, she argues that its departure from the consumer welfare framework and its reliance on expansive legal theories ultimately produced limited success in the courts. The article offers a broader assessment of how ideological

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