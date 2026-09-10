Saudi Wealth Fund Weighs Merger of EA and Savvy Games

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is exploring a potential combination of Electronic Arts and Savvy Games Group, a move that could consolidate some of the kingdom’s largest gaming investments under a single operation.

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The Public Investment Fund is considering a merger of the two businesses, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an earlier Bloomberg News report based on people familiar with the discussions. No final decision has been made, according to the Reuters account.

A combination would bring Electronic Arts’ portfolio — which includes EA Sports FC, Battlefield and The Sims — together with gaming assets controlled by Savvy, including mobile-game properties such as Monopoly Go! and Pokémon GO, Reuters reported, citing Bloomberg News.

The deliberations follow PIF’s roughly $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts through an investor consortium, a transaction that took the video-game publisher private last month, according to Reuters. The acquisition represented a major expansion of Saudi Arabia’s investment in the global gaming industry.

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Any potential merger is unlikely to proceed before Savvy completes its planned $6 billion acquisition of Chinese mobile-game company Moonton, Reuters reported, again attributing that information to Bloomberg News.

Electronic Arts and Savvy Games did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. PIF declined to comment to Reuters.

A combination of the businesses could also draw scrutiny from competition authorities. Reuters noted that regulators have closely examined major transactions in the video-game industry in recent years, including Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The discussions come as game publishers and investors contend with slower growth following the pandemic-era surge in gaming demand. The industry has undergone rounds of layoffs and cost reductions while companies seek greater scale and more predictable recurring revenue, according to Reuters.

Savvy is also navigating a leadership transition. Chief Executive Officer Brian Ward stepped down last week after overseeing the Saudi-backed company’s international investment and acquisition strategy, Reuters reported.

For PIF, a potential EA-Savvy combination would further concentrate a series of investments intended to establish Saudi Arabia as a major force in global gaming. The fund has used Savvy as one of its primary vehicles for investments and acquisitions in the sector, while the purchase of Electronic Arts gave the Saudi-backed consortium control of one of the world’s best-known video-game publishers.

Source: Reuters