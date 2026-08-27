A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust Chronicle® – State Attorneys General

BY | August 27, 2026

Dear Readers,  This annual edition of the Chronicle once again gathers contributions from leading voices within the state attorneys general community. If last year's edition reflected on the states' enforcement...

Dear Readers, 

This annual edition of the Chronicle once again gathers contributions from leading voices within the state attorneys general community. If last year’s edition reflected on the states’ enforcement histories and expanding capacities, this year’s contributions capture the states in action. The past twelve months — bookended by the historic Live Nation–Ticketmaster jury verdict won by a bipartisan coalition of 33 states and the District of Columbia, and by mount

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 18.97.14.80

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Kimberly-Clark Seeks EU Antitrust Approval for Kenvue Takeover
UK Competition Watchdog Opens Formal Review of Brink’s $6.6 Billion NCR Atleos Acquisition
Trump Weighs Beef Deregulation Amid Meatpacking Antitrust Scrutiny
Meta Reaches $16.68 Billion Deal With US States Over Social-Media Risks