Antitrust Chronicle® – State Attorneys General

Dear Readers,

This annual edition of the Chronicle once again gathers contributions from leading voices within the state attorneys general community. If last year’s edition reflected on the states’ enforcement histories and expanding capacities, this year’s contributions capture the states in action. The past twelve months — bookended by the historic Live Nation–Ticketmaster jury verdict won by a bipartisan coalition of 33 states and the District of Columbia, and by mount

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