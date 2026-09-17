Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Adds Skadden Antitrust Partner in Brussels Push

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has hired competition lawyer Michael Frese as a partner in Brussels, adding merger-control experience as the firm builds out its antitrust and regulatory capabilities in Europe.

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Frese joins from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and has more than a decade of experience advising companies on European Union competition rules and market regulation, according to Legal Desire, which reported the appointment on Sept. 17. His work has included cross-border merger reviews, regulatory investigations and proceedings before European courts.

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The move gives Hogan Lovells Cadwalader additional senior capacity in Brussels at a time when companies pursuing large international transactions face regulatory reviews spanning multiple jurisdictions. The firm identified strengthening its antitrust operations in the Belgian capital as a strategic priority, according to the Legal Desire report.

Frese’s practice covers industries including life sciences and health care, technology, consumer products, transportation and logistics, and sports, media and entertainment. A Dutch national admitted to practice in Brussels, he advises in English and Dutch and represents companies before the European Commission as well as Belgian and Dutch competition regulators, Legal Desire reported.

Janice Hogan, who leads the firm’s Global Regulatory & IP practice, said Frese’s experience handling large, multinational merger-control matters addresses growing client demand and complements the firm’s regulatory work in life sciences in Europe and the U.S., according to Legal Desire.

Christoph Wuenschmann, global co-head of the firm’s Antitrust and Competition practice, pointed to Frese’s experience coordinating merger filings across numerous jurisdictions. He said the new partner will work with the firm’s antitrust, trade and corporate lawyers in Europe and the U.S. as companies contend with greater regulatory scrutiny around the world, according to the publication.

Source: Legal Desire