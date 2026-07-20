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Antitrust-By-Design: Competition Compliance in Digital Markets

BY , and | July 20, 2026

Digital markets have given rise to additional sources of antitrust risk, including product architecture, platform governance, and data-driven design choices, alongside traditional concerns such as cartel conduct, bid rigging, and...

Digital markets have given rise to additional sources of antitrust risk, including product architecture, platform governance, and data-driven design choices, alongside traditional concerns such as cartel conduct, bid rigging, and exchanges of competitively sensitive information. This article proposes an antitrust-by-design approach to competition compliance as a strategic response to the increasing convergence between competition enforcement, digital regulation and product governance.

By Marcos

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