Antitrust-By-Design: Competition Compliance in Digital Markets

Digital markets have given rise to additional sources of antitrust risk, including product architecture, platform governance, and data-driven design choices, alongside traditional concerns such as cartel conduct, bid rigging, and exchanges of competitively sensitive information. This article proposes an antitrust-by-design approach to competition compliance as a strategic response to the increasing convergence between competition enforcement, digital regulation and product governance.

By Marcos

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