Antitrust Chronicle® – Antitrust Compliance

Dear Readers,

Competition compliance has never been static. What began as a discipline focused primarily on preventing cartels and managing interactions with competitors has steadily expanded to encompass broader questions of governance, corporate culture, technology, and business design. Today, as firms increasingly rely on algorithms, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms to make commercial decisions, compliance programs face a new challenge: ensuring that competition law consi

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