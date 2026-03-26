Antitrust Chronicle® – Competitor Collaborations

Dear Readers,

This Chronicle examines how competition authorities are increasingly confronting collaboration between market participants in areas shaped by technological change, shifting policy priorities, and evolving enforcement strategies. Across multifarious topics ranging from labor markets and food supply chains to climate alliances and artificial intelligence partnerships, the contributions in this Chronicle illustrate how established antitrust tools are being applied to new forms

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