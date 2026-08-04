New Jersey Sues Amazon, Alleging Illegal Dominance in NYC Delivery Market

New Jersey has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc. of using its market power to dominate delivery services in the New York City metropolitan area.

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Reuters reported that New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced the lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that Amazon violated federal antitrust law through business practices aimed at strengthening its position in the regional delivery market.

According to Reuters, the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, contends that Amazon’s conduct violates the Sherman Act by restraining competition in the market for delivery services. The lawsuit alleges the company used its purchasing power to limit competition among delivery providers while reducing opportunities for workers in the sector.

Reuters reported that state officials argue Amazon created and operates a proprietary Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program through which the company exercises significant buying power over delivery services. The complaint alleges Amazon has used that leverage to impose policies governing participating delivery businesses, which the state says unlawfully restrict competition.

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The lawsuit, according to Reuters, seeks to challenge what New Jersey describes as anticompetitive conduct in Amazon’s delivery network. The state alleges the company’s practices harmed competition and distorted market conditions for delivery providers operating in and around New York City.

Amazon had not immediately responded publicly to the allegations at the time of Reuters’ report. The claims contained in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

The case represents the latest antitrust challenge facing Amazon as government authorities continue to scrutinize the company’s business practices across multiple segments of its retail and logistics operations, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters