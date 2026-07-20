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Your Antitrust Compliance Program: A Strong Voice in Your Defense

BY | July 20, 2026

In this article, Joe Murphy argues that many companies continue to underestimate what constitutes an effective compliance program. Moving beyond policies and periodic training sessions, he examines the practical steps...

In this article, Joe Murphy argues that many companies continue to underestimate what constitutes an effective compliance program. Moving beyond policies and periodic training sessions, he examines the practical steps organizations can take to build a culture of compliance that is visible throughout the business and credible to enforcement agencies. From incentives and leadership engagement to whistleblower protections, data analytics, field engagement, and board-level oversight, his article pre

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