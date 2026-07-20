China Nears Decision in Antitrust Case Against Trip.com

Potential penalties for the online travel giant could reach billions of yuan as Beijing continues scrutiny of market dominance and competition practices in the platform economy.

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China’s market regulator is expected to conclude its antitrust investigation into Trip.com Group in the coming days, potentially bringing to a close one of the country’s most significant competition cases involving the online travel sector.

According to the South China Morning Post, citing people familiar with the matter, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) could announce the outcome of its months-long investigation as early as this week. The publication reported that Trip.com may face financial penalties ranging from 2 billion yuan (US$279 million) to 6 billion yuan.

The probe, launched in January, centers on allegations that Trip.com abused its dominant position in China’s online travel market and engaged in monopolistic conduct. SAMR has not publicly disclosed the specific practices under investigation.

Trip.com did not immediately comment on the latest reports, while Chinese regulators had not issued an official statement at the time of publication, according to the South China Morning Post. The company previously said it would cooperate fully with authorities and that its operations continued normally.

The Shanghai-based travel group operates several major brands, including Trip.com, Ctrip, Qunar and global travel search platform Skyscanner. The company is one of the world’s largest online travel service providers and reported revenue of approximately 62 billion yuan in 2025, according to company disclosures. It also holds a stake in rival Tongcheng Travel, although that company remains separately listed and managed.

The investigation forms part of a broader evolution in China’s competition policy, which has increasingly focused on market concentration, platform governance and the use of digital ecosystems to shape industry behavior.

When announcing the investigation in January, SAMR said the case was initiated following preliminary inquiries and alleged violations of China’s Anti-Monopoly Law. The regulator accused Trip.com of abusing its “dominant market position” and engaging in “monopolistic practices.”

Industry observers have previously pointed to concerns involving commission structures, exclusivity arrangements and algorithm-driven pricing mechanisms in China’s online travel market. In January, analysts cited by the South China Morning Post suggested that regulators were examining complaints from hotels, homestay operators and consumers regarding pricing practices and the bargaining power of large online platforms.

Related: Trip.com Warns of Slower Growth as China Antitrust Investigation Raises Regulatory Risks

The case follows complaints from tourism-related businesses, particularly in Yunnan province, where industry groups alleged that major booking platforms imposed coercive contractual terms, raised commissions and used traffic allocation practices that disadvantaged certain merchants, according to Reuters.

China’s antitrust authorities have significantly expanded enforcement efforts against large internet platforms in recent years. In 2021, Alibaba Group received a record 18.2 billion yuan fine after regulators concluded that the company had abused its market dominance through exclusive dealing arrangements. Since then, Chinese authorities have increasingly emphasized preventing unfair competition, curbing excessive market concentration and addressing what policymakers describe as “disorderly expansion of capital.”

Recent regulatory attention has also extended beyond technology firms to industries affected by intense price competition and platform-driven market dynamics. Authorities have scrutinized sectors ranging from food delivery to electric vehicles as Beijing seeks to address concerns over deflationary pressures and market distortions.

Trip.com has already warned investors that the antitrust investigation could result in substantial financial penalties or require changes to its business practices. In June, the company disclosed that the probe could have a material impact on its financial position and operations, although it said it could not estimate the eventual outcome or timing of the case.

Any formal ruling by SAMR would mark another significant test of China’s approach to regulating digital platforms and competition in increasingly concentrated online markets. For Trip.com, the decision could determine not only the size of any financial penalties but also whether regulators will require operational or governance changes aimed at increasing competition within China’s travel booking industry.

Source: South China Morning Post