Race to Report: Antitrust Leniency in the Whistleblower Era

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division recently introduced a Whistleblower Rewards Program that offers financial incentives for reporting antitrust-related crimes, marking a significant development in the Division’s longstanding enforcement framework. This article examines how the program interacts with the Division’s Corporate Leniency Policy, which for decades has relied on a race among conspirators to self‑report cartel conduct in exchange for the prospect of immunity. While w

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