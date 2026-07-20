Antitrust Compliance for the AI Pricing Era

The use of algorithmic and artificial intelligence tools to assist businesses with pricing decisions has generated unprecedented antitrust scrutiny across federal agencies, federal courts, and state and local legislatures. This article surveys the major legal developments shaping the algorithmic pricing landscape— from the first federal appellate opinion on the issue in Gibson v. Cendyn Group, LLC, to DOJ consent decrees, to landmark state statutes in California and New York — and translates

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