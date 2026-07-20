A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust Compliance for the AI Pricing Era

BY and | July 20, 2026

The use of algorithmic and artificial intelligence tools to assist businesses with pricing decisions has generated unprecedented antitrust scrutiny across federal agencies, federal courts, and state and local legislatures. This...

The use of algorithmic and artificial intelligence tools to assist businesses with pricing decisions has generated unprecedented antitrust scrutiny across federal agencies, federal courts, and state and local legislatures. This article surveys the major legal developments shaping the algorithmic pricing landscape— from the first federal appellate opinion on the issue in Gibson v. Cendyn Group, LLC, to DOJ consent decrees, to landmark state statutes in California and New York — and translates

...
THIS ARTICLE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR IP ADDRESS 98.85.178.216

Please verify email or join us to access premium content!

Recent News
Live Nation Faces Growing UK Antitrust Pressure Over Industry Influence
Buchanan Ingersoll Expands Antitrust Practice With Washington Hire
China Nears Decision in Antitrust Case Against Trip.com
EU Intensifies Cartel Probe Into Swiss Chemicals Firm Sika