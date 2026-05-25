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Antitrust Chronicle® – Healthcare

BY | May 25, 2026

Dear Readers,   Healthcare remains one of the most complex and consequential frontiers for competition policy. It is a sector defined by persistent consolidation, heavy regulation, and — now more...

Dear Readers,

 

Healthcare remains one of the most complex and consequential frontiers for competition policy. It is a sector defined by persistent consolidation, heavy regulation, and — now more than ever — the transformative impact of data and artificial intelligence. The contributions in this issue reflect a field in flux: where traditional antitrust tools are being tested against new forms of market power, and where global policy interventions reverberate across jurisdictions in way

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