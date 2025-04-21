A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust Chronicle® – Mergers in Digital Markets

April 21, 2025

Dear Readers, In an era marked by innovation and rapid technological transformation, competition law is being tested in new and complex ways. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the…

In an era marked by innovation and rapid technological transformation, competition law is being tested in new and complex ways. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the scrutiny surrounding digital mergers, particularly those involving nascent competitors. The authors featured in this edition of the CPI Antitrust Chronicle examine the intersection of enforcement theory, policy evolution, jurisdictional expansion, and economic realities, all of which ostensibly have a shared goal:

...
