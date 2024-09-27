A PYMNTS Company

Antitrust Chronicle® – Refusal to Deal

BY | September 27, 2024

Dear Readers, Refusal to deal is one of the classic antitrust violations. In essence, it concerns situations where a dominant firm seeks to exclude its rivals by refusing to sell…

Dear Readers,

Refusal to deal is one of the classic antitrust violations. In essence, it concerns situations where a dominant firm seeks to exclude its rivals by refusing to sell them an input that would help them compete. Its contours, however, have evolved over the decades. This Chronicle provides a vital update on the state of the art, including critical (yet constructive) commentary on the evolution of the doctrine.

Opening on a critical note, Erik Hovenkamp criticizes how courts have made a

