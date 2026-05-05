Paul Hastings Expands London M&A Team

Paul Hastings LLP has announced the appointment of mergers and acquisitions lawyer Mark Zerdin as a partner in its London office, further strengthening the firm’s international corporate practice.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Zerdin joins from Slaughter and May, where he was part of the firm’s Chambers Band 1-ranked practice and served as co-head of its sports practice. His move comes as Paul Hastings continues to invest in its global M&A platform, following the recent additions of corporate partners Eric Schiele and Eduardo Gallardo in New York, according to a statement issued by the firm.

The firm said Zerdin brings extensive experience advising sports organizations, regulatory bodies, corporations, private equity firms, and family offices on a range of complex transactions. His appointment also supports the continued expansion of Paul Hastings’ private equity and M&A platform, which has added more than 25 partners over the last two years, per statement.

In London, the firm said its office has experienced strong financial growth, with revenue rising 25% year over year and 90% over the past three years, according to a statement.

“Mark’s arrival is a significant step in the strategic build of our M&A and sports offering across Europe. His experience and relationships will significantly strengthen our transactional capabilities in London beyond M&A and sports,” said firm Chair Frank Lopez. “He brings a combination of elite transactional experience and sector insight that will further position us to capture greater market share, including at the expanding intersection of sports and entertainment.”

Read more: Paul Hastings Hires EU Competition Partner for Brussels Office

Zerdin’s practice includes advising on public takeovers, private acquisitions and disposals, private equity investments, and joint ventures. Among his representative matters are advising the Football Association Premier League Limited on high-profile matters involving the application of Premier League rules, as well as advising TWG Motorsports and General Motors on their successful application to compete in the FIA Formula One World Championship under the Cadillac Formula 1 Team name, according to a statement. He has also advised a U.S. private equity investor on the sale of a substantial care home portfolio to a publicly listed U.S. real estate investment trust.

Commenting on his move, Zerdin said, “Paul Hastings has established itself as a firm with strong momentum in M&A and private equity, underpinned by an integrated global and cross-sector approach. I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth in London and more broadly, while also collaborating with colleagues across its market-leading M&A and Entertainment & Media practices.”

Paul Hastings also highlighted its recent dealmaking performance. The firm said it ranked first globally for deal value growth over the past two years, citing Bloomberg data. According to a statement, its total deal value in 2025 reached $275 billion, up from $20 billion in 2023. The firm also said its average deal value increased to $1.6 billion during the same period.

In 2025, Paul Hastings ranked No. 13 among global law firms for M&A deals by value, climbing 59 positions compared with 2023, according to the firm. It added that 10 of the more than 200 deals it closed during the year were valued between $5 billion and more than $20 billion.

The firm said its corporate practice continues to gain market share through work with major asset managers, including Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, KKR, and TPG, among others.

Source: Paul Hastings