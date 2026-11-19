Labor markets have attracted increasing scrutiny from antitrust enforcers over the past fifteen years. Following its success in the High-Tech Employee Litigation, the DOJ has challenged multiple instances of labor market collusion in the form of wage fixing and no-poaching agreements. With the inclusion of labor market power as a potential area of investigation in the 2023 Merger Guidelines, the agencies have paid closer attention to monopsony issues, as demonstrated by the DOJ’s win in blocki

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