Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has launched a formal investigation into OCS Group’s proposed £3.1 billion acquisition of Mitie Group, according to a report published Wednesday by Sharecast.

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The regulator has set Jan. 20, 2027, as the deadline for its initial assessment of the transaction, known as a Phase 1 investigation. The inquiry follows an earlier consultation examining the proposed combination of the two facilities-management companies, Sharecast reported.

OCS, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, agreed in July to acquire Mitie for 218.5 pence per share in cash, along with a dividend payment of 3.1 pence per share, according to Sharecast.

The companies had previously indicated that they expected the transaction to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

OCS operates in the United Kingdom and international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. The company provides outsourced services to customers across several industries, including healthcare, technology and financial services, according to the report.

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Mitie, one of Britain’s established outsourcing companies, has undergone a significant operational turnaround in recent years. Its customers include Microsoft and Google, while its activities also extend to infrastructure services for major data center operators, Sharecast reported.

Those services include mechanical and electrical engineering, cooling systems and security operations, supporting the requirements of large-scale technology infrastructure.

When the acquisition was announced in July, Mitie said the combination would create opportunities for expansion through greater operational scale, a broader range of services and increased investment capacity, according to Sharecast.

The CMA’s Phase 1 investigation will assess whether the transaction could substantially reduce competition in relevant markets. The regulator may clear the acquisition following its initial review or refer it for a more detailed Phase 2 investigation if competition concerns remain.

Neither OCS nor Mitie had immediately commented on the announcement of the investigation, Sharecast reported.

Mitie shares were trading at approximately 208 pence at 3 p.m. London time Wednesday, little changed from the previous session, according to market information cited by Sharecast.

Source: Sharecast