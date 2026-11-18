Newsmax has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent Fox from integrating its operations with Roku, challenging a $22 billion acquisition that has already received clearance from US antitrust regulators.
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The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in California, alleges that combining Fox’s media businesses, including its Tubi streaming platform, with Roku would create an unusually powerful competitor in the rapidly expanding market for free, advertising-supported television.
According to Bloomberg Law reporting by Leah Nylen, Newsmax contends that the combined company would control more than 70% of the free, ad-supported streaming television market, raising concerns about competition and the ability of rival content providers to reach viewers.
The legal challenge comes less than two weeks after Fox completed its acquisition of Roku on Nov. 6, several months ahead of its original schedule. The transaction closed after the U.S. Department of Justice concluded its antitrust investigation.
The dispute places renewed scrutiny on the growing influence of major media companies over streaming distribution, particularly as traditional television audiences increasingly migrate toward internet-based services.
The Justice Department reached a different conclusion from Newsmax during its review of the acquisition.
In a Nov. 6 statement, the department said its investigation examined whether Fox could use Roku’s distribution platform to favor its own programming or disadvantage competing streaming services.
Regulators determined that competition from existing and emerging streaming providers would likely prevent the combined company from significantly harming the market.
The department also concluded that restricting competing content could damage Roku’s commercial interests by reducing the platform’s appeal to consumers.
As part of the regulatory review, Fox committed to maintaining Roku as an open distribution platform. Those commitments include continuing to carry competing content, avoiding discriminatory treatment in search results and maintaining certain protections for commercially sensitive information.
Several commitments will remain in effect for at least three years, according to the Justice Department’s official statement.
The latest lawsuit adds another chapter to the legal conflict between Newsmax and Fox, two competitors in the conservative television news market.
Newsmax previously brought antitrust allegations against Fox, accusing the larger broadcaster of using restrictive distribution arrangements to limit competition.
According to Reuters reporting published in September 2025, Newsmax alleged that Fox pressured television distributors to restrict the smaller network’s availability, potentially limiting its audience and commercial growth.
Fox rejected those earlier allegations, arguing that Newsmax was attempting to address its competitive difficulties through litigation.
Fox’s acquisition brings together several businesses operating at different levels of the streaming industry.
Fox owns Tubi, which provides free television programming supported by advertising. Roku manufactures streaming devices, operates a connected television platform and offers its own advertising-supported programming through The Roku Channel.
The combination gives Fox a presence in both content distribution and the technology consumers use to access streaming services.
That overlap was among the issues examined by federal regulators, according to the Justice Department’s statement.
For Newsmax, the concern centers on whether the combined company’s position could affect the ability of competing networks to distribute programming and attract viewers.
The Justice Department has said it will continue monitoring competition in the industry and could take further action if circumstances change.
Source: Bloomberg Law
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