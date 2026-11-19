Labor markets have increasingly become an important frontier of competition enforcement, as competition authorities scrutinize anticompetitive practices, including wage-fixing and no-poach agreements, that restrict competition among employers for employees’ labor. This article contributes to the emerging debate on labor-market collusion, starting with the Italian Competition Authority’s open investigation into an alleged no-poach agreement among employers in the Italian Packaging Valley. Aft

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