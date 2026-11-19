This article examines the dialogue between Luxembourg and Brussels. At first sight, the Commission’s Delivery Hero/Glovo decision — its first labor market cartel, in which a minority shareholding served as the forum for no-poach clauses, information exchange, and market allocation — sits uneasily with Tondela, where the Court of Justice rejected automatic by-object treatment of a pandemic-era agreement among Portuguese football clubs. The authors argue that the tension is more apparent than

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